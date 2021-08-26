Jessica Simpson leaves fans in disbelief with incredible family update The star is a mum-of-three

Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are over the moon with their three beautiful children but it appears they are growing up too fast!

The fashion mogul astounded her fans with a photo of her two oldest children, Maxwell, nine, and Ace, eight, which she shared on Instagram along with a message.

And while they were celebrating the joyous news that the children were finally returning to school, Jessica's social media followers were marvelling more at just how tall they had both got.

Alongside the photo of her son and daughter, Jessica wrote: "After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!! New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed."

Her followers commented: "They grow up so fast, next thing they'll be teenagers," and another mirrored the statement by writing: "So grown up, but still adorable," and a third added: "They look so tall."

Jessica - who is also a mum to two-year-old Birdie - has had her children at home doing remote learning since the COVID-19 pandemic began and she opened up to Self about how that was going last year.

Jessica's oldest children headed back to school for the first time in 18 months

"We teach our children morals and values and how to be kind and sincere and genuine," she said. "But, oh my gosh, doing third-grade math nowadays is like doing it in seventh grade.

"I can't believe these kids have to do this much at home. But they're champions. They're doing a great job."

Jessica and Eric have three children

She admitted that Eric deals with the maths side of things and she takes over literacy. "I'm better with the English part and all the other stuff," she revealed.

"I steer clear of math. I already got frustrated with math at the beginning of the pandemic and handed that one over."

