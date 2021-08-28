Alex Jones shares adorable interaction between son and newborn daughter

Last week, The One Show star Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed a baby girl into the world, and since then Alex has been delighting fans with adorable moments.

And on Saturday she posted what might be her sweetest yet as son Teddy, four, learnt how to hold his new baby sister.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares adorable video of husband and sons on family outing

The Welsh presenter shared the gorgeous snap on her Instagram Stories, as Teddy sat down and carefully held his sister in his arms.

Dad Charlie was supervising the session, and had his arms supporting his new daughter, while Teddy sat on his legs.

"Lessons in how to hold baby sister," the mum-of-three lovingly captioned the snap, adding the heart eyed face emoji.

Alex has been inundating fans with heartwarming snaps of her daughter since she welcomed her into the world last Saturday.

This is almost too cute for words!

And on Friday, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to share a candid photo which she captured during the night feed.

With her little girl fast asleep on her chest, the presenter looked pretty snug during the candid moment. Her six-day-old baby was wrapped in a cosy personalised blanket, which had the words, "baby Thomson" emblazoned on it.

On Wednesday evening, she shared an incredible clip, which was also the first to feature all of her three children together. "First day out and we are officially a convoy," she joked.

In the video Teddy pushed his baby sister along in her pram next to his grandma. Behind him was Alex as she pushed her middle son Kit in another buggy – we see what she means about a convoy!

Alex welcombed her baby girl last week

Just days before giving birth, Alex touched upon becoming a mother to three young children during a chat with HELLO!.

"Oh, my goodness, I never opt for the easy option. But I quite enjoy the chaos and I think that's the only way to embrace it, because it is chaotic and about to get even more chaotic once our little girl arrives," she said.

"Obviously, starting school is a big milestone for any parent. I can't believe it's come around so quickly. And we're so grateful that we have a little girl on the way."

She added: "Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you is, on some days, insurmountable. It's so huge. But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever."

