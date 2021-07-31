Stacey Solomon shares reason behind son Rex's heartache It was for a sweet reason...

Stacey Solomon melted hearts on Saturday, as she spoke about her son Rex, two, who was feeling a little heartbroken after his brothers left for a holiday.

"Sorry I've been so quiet this morning," she wrote. "I think it gets harder for Rex as he gets older when his big brothers go for their holidays…"

WATCH: Stacey Solomon transforms nursery ahead of daughter's birth

She added: "He wasn't a happy pickle this morning," alongside a video of Rex walking hand-in-hand with one of his brothers.

She then shared a clip of Rex and his brothers engaging in various fun activities like playing on a swing, playing football together and dipping their toes into a lake.

The Loose Women star wrote: "So we spent the morning watching Rex's favourite videos of them all… now he's finally settled & having a nap.

"We love you Zachy & Leighton & we miss you so so much especially your little brother."

She sweetly finished: "But we know you'll have the best time making memories with your daddy's. See you soon pickles."

Rex missed his older brothers

Although Stacey shares Rex with fiancé Joe Swash, she shares her son Zach, 13, with Dean Cox and Leighton, nine, with Aaron Barnham.

But Rex won't be alone for too long, as Joe and Stacey are expecting to welcome their second child together, a baby girl.

Stacey broke the news on her Instagram feed in which she stood with her partner Joe Swash and children while Leighton held aloft a picture of the baby scan.

Stacey revealed the baby's gender in a joyous Instagram post where she and Joe were surrounded by pink balloons.

In the post, the soon to be mum-of-four looked jubilant with the news, as Joe stood behind her with his arms cradling her growing bump.

The family will welcome a girl later this year

She also shared a snap of her sons holding up a board that read: "What on earth is a sister? Baby girl coming soon."

Since the reveal, Stacey has been hard at work transforming one of her home's bedrooms into a pink paradise for her unborn daughter.

The star uploaded video of herself adding wooden panels to the wall of what will be the nursery.

The 31-year-old then got crafty with pastel paint, stripping the cottage of its cream and wooden beams and replacing it with a pink wash.

