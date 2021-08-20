Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'expecting second child'

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her second child!

The 24-year-old and rapper Travis Scott are parents to three-year-old Stormi, and the pair are said to be expecting another baby after trying for several years.

The makeup mogul has long been vocal about her desire to have more children, and in January 2020 admitted that she sees herself having four kids.

MORE: Fans think Kylie Jenner is pregnant with second child after spotting clue in birthday video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner introduces adorable new puppy - Kevin

"I can't wait to have more babies," she said in a YouTube video, adding that she doesn't "have a timeline to this."

Later that year, she joked with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou that she actually wants "seven kids down the line, but not right now."

READ: Kylie Jenner's menu on board $72.8million private jet will leave you speechless

READ: Kim Kardashian's surprising house confession has fans in disbelief

She added at the time: "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

Kylie is mom to Stormi

Neither Kylie nor Travis have spoken publicly about the claims.

Kylie took to Instagram on Thursday to share a fun boomerang video of herself drinking what appeared to be an iced coffee, as she rocked skintight leggings and a cropped top.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's epic daily diet is so easy to recreate – and it's not as healthy as you think

The pair also did not confirm their first pregnancy until Kylie safely delivered their daughter.

Kylie shared this video

"I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the then 21-year-old said.

"I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

The pair have a non-traditional relationship

The pair met in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in 2018.

They split in 2019 but over the years have remained close with Kylie referencing the relationship between her mom and dad - Kris and Caitlyn Jenner - as inspiration.

"We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2020.

In May, insiders close to the pair revealed that "there’s no expectations between them" and that "Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.