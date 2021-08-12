Fans think Kylie Jenner is pregnant with second child after spotting clue in birthday video The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mom to three-year-old Stormi

Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than being a mom to Stormi, her three-year-old daughter with Travis Scott.

The beauty mogul celebrated her 24th birthday this week and after eagle-eyed fans watched her birthday montage, they now think that she could be expecting her second child.

In her TikTok videos celebrating her birthday, Kylie shared photos of herself posing in the garden with cocktails.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi bonds with cousin Chicago in adorable clip

However, on close inspection, her nail colour was different in each image, and no other people were present in the pictures.

TikTok user @Hfazzz highlighted this in a video that was then shared on Instagram account Kardashian Video.

In the comments, one fan wrote: "The fact that not a single person posted a pic with her during this party is definitely suspicious," while another wrote: "I think she is pregnant I think she posts old videos of herself."

Kylie Jenner's fans think she is pregnant again

A third added: "Nobody put an actual pic." A fourth simply wrote: "Kylie pregnant."

However, other followers pointed out that the star could well have just changed up her nails during the party.

"You guys act like she doesn't have different nails hourly to match her outfits lol," while another wrote: "I think she just changed her nails for her birthday party, they're the same colour it's just the French design."

Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than being a mom to daughter Stormi

Kylie – who has grown up in the spotlight thanks to the success of her family's reality show – decided that she wanted to keep her pregnancy with Stormi out of the spotlight.

The star spent nine months keeping a low profile and chose not to confirm she was expecting despite all the rumours.

After Stormi was born and Kylie announced her arrival, she explained her decision to her fans on social media.

Is Stormi about to become a big sister?

She wrote: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

