Hilary Duff stuns in neon pink bikini in gorgeous beachside photo with daughter Banks The How I Met Your Father star recently recovered from COVID-19

Hilary Duff appeared to be back to full health as she enjoyed a day at the beach with her family after recovering from COVID-19.

The How I Met Your Father star looked gorgeous in a neon pink bikini as she perched at the water's edge while cradling her daughter Banks, two.

With her back to the camera, Hilary kneeled in the sand as the waves crashed around her, while little Banks adorably clung to her mother.

Posting several snaps from their "action-packed weekend" on her Instagram Stories, Hilary seemed to enjoy every minute with her husband Matthew Koma and her two other children Luca, nine, and Mae, five months.

Other images included Hilary digging in the sand with son Luca, and baby Banks tugging on her mother's hair in a sweet selfie. After the beach, the family made their way to the zoo for more fun over the Labour Day weekend.

Hilary's outing comes after she revealed in August she had caught the delta strain of the coronavirus, despite being vaccinated in April, one month after the birth of Mae.

Hilary shared this gorgeous photo from her 'action-packed weekend'

Posting a snap from bed, she wrote: "That delta… she's a little [expletive]. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog,' adding: 'Happy to be vaxxed."

Hilary and Matthew welcomed their second daughter in March. Hilary shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," she posted on Instagram alongside a stunning black and white snap of the family in a birthing pool.

Hilary and Matthew welcomed their second daughter, Mae, in March

Hilary and Matthew tied the knot in an intimate winter wedding at their Beverly Hills home in December 2019.

"Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/ night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding. Feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true," she shared alongside several snaps from their special day.

"Can't wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/ dreams and hard work come true/ pay off. Love you all. HNY."

