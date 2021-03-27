Hilary Duff welcomes third child - and reveals news in sweet and subtle way The Lizzie McGuire star revealed the news on social media

Hilary Duff has given birth to her third child, and second with husband Matthew Koma.

The Lizzie McGuire star first revealed the news with a subtle but sweet post that showed her daughter Banks in the bath, before later confirming the news with a family portrait.

"I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that," the post read, and fans were quick to congratulate the actress.

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Hilary later shared alongside a stunning black and white snap of the family in a birthing pool.

MORE: Hilary Duff's vibrant pregnancy outfit has the most unexpected detail

Hilary shared this beautiful family portrait

However, Hilary had previously revealed that this pregnancy hasn't been plain sailing.

In an Instagram Stories post, she shared a snapshot of her laying down on her bed and wrote: "When the pregnancy sciatica gets you."

Hilary's sweet Insta post hinted at the news

Sciatica is where the sciatic nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, is compressed or irritated.

The star also attended hospital over the Christmas holidays when she picked up an eye infection.

Hilary and Miked tied the knot in 2019

Hilary shares son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and is also mom to two-year-old Banks, who she shares with Matthew.

Hilary and Matthew tied the knot in an intimate winter wedding at their Beverly Hills home in December 2019.

The star shared some lovely photos from the day on social media on New Year's Eve 2019, and wrote that her wedding was by far the best day of the year.

She is also mom to son Luca

"Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/ night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding. Feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true," she shared.

"Can't wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/ dreams and hard work come true/ pay off. Love you all. HNY."