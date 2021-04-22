Popular comedy How I Met Your Mother is getting a reboot. The sitcom, which ran from 2005 until 2014, is returning for a spin-off, titled How I Met Your Father, and will air on Hulu.

The new version of the show will even boast a new cast, including Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff. The official synopsis reads: "In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

However, it seems that die-hard fans of the original show, which starred Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor and Jason Segal, had a surprising reaction on social media and insisted the classic comedy should be left alone. One Twitter user responded to the news, writing: "Can people not?? Can we stop milking franchises? The show ended, it was a good ending. Leave as is."

Another echoed this sentiment, commenting: "So Hollywood really has run out of source material... spin-offs, reboots, live action, remakes, etc. just stop." A third said: "I just don't know... I love HIMYM & Hilary Duff... But spin-offs are mostly a miss! Exception of Black-ish to Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. But I'mma definitely have to watch HIMYF."

The actress shared her excitement at the news

Hilary herself responded to the news in an Instagram video. She told her followers: "Where's your suit? Suit up! I'm excited about my job if you can't tell, you guys. Today's the day the news comes out that I am going to be shooting How I Met Your Father.

"I'm playing the role of Sophie and I'm really excited to dig in and start finding out who Sophie is going to be and the new on-screen family that I'm going to have - super exciting.

"Really looking forward to being part of the Hulu and 20th Century family and working with the amazing writers and producers that are spear-heading this project, I truly feel blessed and I can't wait, so I hope you're excited just like me."

