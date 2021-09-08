Helen Skelton looks radiant in bump-hugging dress to reveal her third pregnancy The Countryfile star is expecting again!

Countryfile star Helen Skelton has announced she is expecting her third child husband Richie Myler. The star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video that appeared to confirm the joyous news.

The 38-year-old actress donned a figure-hugging blue dress to debut her baby bump for the first time as she played golf at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am (in association with Slingsby Gin).

Helen took to her Instagram Stories, where she linked to her fellow competitor Inci Mehmet's account, where a video of the star swinging her club was captioned: "An absolute god of a woman!" Helen Skelton learned the game 6 months ago and now lighting it up... whilst preggers!"

WATCH: Helen Skelton confirms pregnancy playing golf in bump-hugging dress

A second video showed the star's bump more clearly, and was captioned: "@HelenSkelton What a legend and inspo!"

The news will likely come as a wonderful surprise to fans, especially as Helen as been sharing several bikini photos throughout the summer during her family holiday to Malta.

Previously, Helen shared the details of her second birth with HELLO!, revealing that not only did Richie miss the moment of Louis’s arrival, but she gave birth on the kitchen floor of their family home in Perpignan in France.

The sporty star is expecting her third child

"I'd been out for a walk with Ernie in the pram and when I arrived back home I was getting a few pains," she explained.

"At first I thought it was because I'd been out for a long walk but then I could hardly move. I phoned Rich to say, 'I think you need to get to the airport as I’m in labour.' As I’d been two days in labour with Ernie, I didn’t realise it was going to be so quick. But within an hour of calling Rich, I couldn’t get up off the floor."

Richie added: "I am really proud of her for doing it on her own. I know she must have been scared but she will never admit it!".

Congratulations Helen and Richie!

