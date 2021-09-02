Ginger Zee's brand new look comes with an exciting career move Looking great even in animated form!

Ginger Zee has consistently wowed with her statement-making appearances on Good Morning America and beyond, even making impressions on shows like The Pyramid and Dancing with the Stars.

Now, she's taking her talents to a new platform, and she's appearing in a form that no one saw coming.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's hilarious faux pas caught by Ben Aaron

Ginger shared a clip on her Instagram which announced that she would be making a guest appearance for a short on the Disney Junior show Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

And she won't be alone, because with her will be her two sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

But they'll all be appearing in animated form, which the clip showed off, as it featured a two minute segment of the episode that primarily featured Ginger.

ABC's Chief Meteorologist played the same role on the show, appearing as an animated version of herself, wearing a magenta cardigan and jeans with her signature wavy locks.

Ginger reported on the weather of the city, which suddenly took a turn as the villainous Green Goblin unleashed a snow storm.

Ginger and her boys made an appearance in a short for a Marvel show

Her sons featured in little cameos, making exclamations about the weather and even coming out in full winter gear when it took a turn for the worse.

The journalist shared the amazing sneak peek with the caption, "I'm animated! And so are my boys. Big thanks to @disneyjunior @marvel for having the three of us play ourselves in a short for #spideyandhisamazingfriends — what a cool experience."

Ginger's cameo got her fans feeling ecstatic, as many congratulated her for the achievement and praised her for her appearance.

One fan wrote, "I would love to see you do this as a series with scientific information in such a fun way to interest young girls in science," with another adding, "Ginger you Rock!!!!!"

A third commented, "Cool but the animation isn't as pretty as the real you," to which Ginger sweetly replied, "You are kind :)"

The meteorologist has been keeping fans updated on Hurricane Ida movements

The move came as a wave of good news on Ginger's feed, after mostly being inundated with concern and support for her continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida.

