Good Morning America's Ginger Zee is currently reporting on Hurricane Ida and her latest update left fans praying harder than ever for the victims of the storm.

Ginger relayed tragic news that more deaths had occurred following a road collapse and shared a photo of herself at the upsetting scene.

The meteorologist looked forlorn in the image as she stood with piles of rubble behind her and wrote an emotional message alongside it.

WATCH: Ginger Zee braves the elements to give coverage for GMA viewers

"Road collapsed - one of many that will be impassible from the northeast to gulf coast thanks to #Ida. Total deaths up to 59. My heart is with those families.

"And my question: how do we rebuild this road? Exactly the same? Or do we quickly find a way to make it more sustainable in extreme rainfall events because we know it will happen again? #sustainability #permeable #climatechange #change."

Fans rushed to post praying hand emojis and wrote: "Prayers for these families. Stay safe Ginger," and another added: "Thank you for all your coverage! Thoughts and prayers xoo," and a third commented: "Absolutely horrible. God Bless those families. Stay safe Ginger."

Ginger had to deliver further upsetting news about Hurricane Ida

The star regularly puts herself in harm's way to report on the weather and her followers consistently urge her to please stay safe.

When she revealed she was leaving the GMA studios to take on her latest risky job she was showered with support.

Ginger was recently forced to defend herself and her choice of career, however, when she was viciously trolled on Twitter.

Ginger reports from the studio but also in the field

She was branded a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt," after Ginger had said: "I'm human. Just a friendly reminder," which prompted the troll to comment: "You're paid millions to read cue cards."

The mother-of-two refused to let them get away with it and snapped back: "Can you please get me paid millions and no, I don't read anything — I ad lib. I'm a scientist who talks about science — with no script."

Ginger has to leave her family to report on the weather

Her angry follower - who called himself Peter Griffin - wasn't about to stop there and produced another cruel response. "A scientist? Sorry baby," they wrote. "You're a weather girl who looks good in a skirt."

Ginger had one more thing to say before triumphantly signing off as she commented: "Peter — I only comment back to you a second time in case others need the education.

"Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don’t project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts."

