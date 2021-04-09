GMA's Ginger Zee sparks reaction with photo of son Adrian The TV star has two children with her husband

Ginger Zee sparked a huge reaction from her followers after sharing a gorgeous photo with her eldest son Adrian on Instagram.

The Good Morning America meteorologist was enjoying a spot of lunch in Bergen County with her family and uploaded several snaps of their day out, including one of her and Adrian enjoying some refreshing-looking drinks.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares exciting news with gorgeous photo - 'I can't wait'

Captioning the snaps, Ginger wrote: "Bergen County, NJ friends— you have to check out @thecraftsmannj — great drinks & food, beautiful new space — support small business! They open officially next Wednesday @benaarontv @msmerylin."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shows off her gym-toned physique in workout video

While her fans appeared impressed with the establishment, others couldn't believe how grown-up Adrian looked.

"Is that your oldest?? Holy cow these boys are beautiful and growing up WAY TO FAST," commented one, to which Ginger replied: "Yes isn’t he such a big boy?!"

A second wrote: "I had to look twice. I didn't recognize Adrian at first." A third added: "He is the cutest!" And a fourth said: "Omgosh you're boys are all grown up! Feels like just yesterday you were on GMA pregnant. You all look great!"

MORE: Ginger Zee's poolside outfit sparks major fan reaction

READ: Ginger Zee leaves fans concerned with worrying storm footage

Fans couldn't believe how grown-up Adrian looks

Ginger - who shares her sons, including youngest Miles, with her husband, Ben Aaron – recently used her two boys to send an important message to her followers.

Earlier this week, the TV star shared a sweet photo cuddling up to Adrian and Miles in which they were all wearing crash helmets.

But the family weren't out for a bike ride, they were showing how to prepare yourself in the event of a natural disaster.

Ginger shares two sons with her husband

She wrote: "Helmet! Closed-toe shoes! Interior, underground safe space! Today it's #SafePlaceSelfie day — a reminder to know where you’ll go when tornadoes or damaging winds threaten!

"This will save your life. You should also have a NOAA weather radio, flashlights, water, air horn!"

Her fans thanked the GMA star for her informative post and wrote: "Ohhh I never thought of a helmet and closed-toe shoes," to which Ginger responded: "Yes! So helpful and truly can save you if debris or collapse."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.