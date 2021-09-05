Ginger Zee shares heartbreaking story of life before GMA You've got this, Ginger!

Ginger Zee has been a major motivator for her fans with her platform through Good Morning America, and has often spoken about the struggle that led her to that point.

ABC's chief meteorologist shared a post with her fans that gave them more of an insight into her heartbreaking journey to that point.

Ginger shared a throwback picture on her Instagram from her visit to Mexico ten years ago, wearing a skirt and a Saved By the Bell t-shirt.

While she smiled in the photo, she revealed in the caption that her face masked a series of mixed emotions.

She wrote, "Ten years ago, hiking in Taos, New Mexico… 2 months before starting my new job at ABC News. I was in such a terrible place mentally back then and feel so grateful every day I was able to find help.

"In my book that comes out in October I didn't even realize until just now it will have been just about a decade since I was hospitalized and it goes into the hard work it takes to maintain mental health.

"Can't wait to share 'A Little Closer To Home' with you October 7. Learn more in my bio," she concluded.

Ginger opened up about her situation before GMA in a throwback

The TV star was inundated with a wave of love and support from friends and fans, thanking her for her advocacy for mental health and proclaiming her to be an inspiration.

One fan commented, "So glad you're doing better and that you got the help you needed. Those little boys are so lucky to have a mom who's a good example. Have a nice weekend."

Another wrote, "So much respect for you Ginger," with a third adding, "So glad you got the help you needed, you are a bright light to watch everyday!"

The journalist has frequently advocated for mental health support

Ginger has been a strong supporter of mental health awareness, recently sharing that she'd even been asked to speak at the Ohio HR Conference about her struggle with depression and mental health rehabilitation.

