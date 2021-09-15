Jamie Oliver shares emotional new post about son Buddy The celebrity chef is a doting dad to five children

Jamie Oliver melted hearts on Wednesday after sharing the sweetest post to Instagram dedicated to his son, Buddy.

The celebrity chef took to social media to wish Buddy a happy birthday, and his caption had us close to tears!

Sharing an adorable photo of the 11-year-old wearing a birthday hat, Jamie wrote: "Happy 11 th birthday dear Buddy what a joy you are, a wonderful, kind, sweet funny soul…have the most wonderful day…love dad xxx".

In the snap, Buddy could be seen grinning from ear to ear as he stood in front of a wall decorated with different coloured ribbons.

Many of Jamie's fans rushed to the comments section to send their wishes. One follower said: "Happy Birthday Buddy!!! Thank you for inspiring us with all your delicious recipes! Have a fantastic day!" while another added: "Happy birthday Buddy! You rock!!! Have a truly wonderful day!"

Jamie Oliver shared a sweet photo of Buddy on his birthday

Jamie and his wife Jools share an incredibly close bond with their children, and are always giving fans a glimpse into their family life.

Just last week Jools shared a personal message with her followers, alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of sons Buddy and River.

Keeping the message cryptic, the children's designer touched upon the period being "emotional" and "exhausting".

Jools shared this precious snap of her sons

She wrote: "A week so far of many emotional and exhausting 'firsts' all leaving me a little floored but extremely grateful x. One of my favourite captures from this week Buds helping River with his first school tie [heart emoji] xxx."

The sweet image showed Buddy helping his little brother, River, put on his tie ahead of school. It seems like it's been a busy time for the Oliver household with the launch of Jamie's latest book, Together, and with their children returning to school or university – and her fans sympathised.

"Taking my eldest to uni next week. I'm an emotional wreck already," remarked one follower, to which Jools replied: "Me too [heart emoji]."

