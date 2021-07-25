Jamie Oliver's son Buddy sparks debate with new cooking video Jamie and wife Jools Oliver share five children

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is clearly following in his dad's footsteps with his passion for cooking, and many of the chef's fans have a lot of love for his son's recipes.

The ten-year-old shared a new video on Sunday, via his dad's Instagram page, and as usual, he received plenty of compliments for his efforts.

Not everyone agreed though, and there was a little debate in the comment section over the recipe, which was for campfire beans.

The recipe included tomatoes and leeks, which unexpectedly became a bit of a hot topic!

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy cooks up a storm in campfire video

One commenter wrote: "Why is nothing washed after chopping, I saw soil on those leeks," while another added: "Why you removing the green tops of the leeks?!!! WHAT A WASTE!!! You can eat those too and they are so good!"

However, one of Jamie's followers was quick to correct them, writing: "They are not going to be wasted! He said they were to be used for stock!!"

Buddy is following in his dad's footsteps in the kitchen

Many more of the dad-of-five's fans were full of praise for his eldest son's talent, including comparing him with his father.

One commented: "The Naked Chef Mark II in the making," referring to the TV show that made Jamie famous.

Other supportive comments included: "Brilliant like his dad," "So natural and confident," and: "Awww he's just adorable."

Jamie and his wife Jools also received a lot of love from fans last weekend, when a photo of the couple's youngest son posted by the doting mum unexpectedly caused a debate because it showed River, four, sucking his thumb.

The couple share three daughters and two sons

Jools' defenders included her husband Jamie's mum Sally, who wrote a sweet message to her daughter-in-law.

Her comment read: "Jools, that person who was judgemental about the thumb-sucking is not a real person if you look at their profile, they must just be a troll, just ignore and delete.

"Anyway, Jamie sucked his thumb for years and it hasn’t done him any harm (and he probably still does when stressed)."

