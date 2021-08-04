Jools Oliver shares cutest photo of son River as she teases him over adorable confusion Jools and husband Jamie Oliver share five children

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shared the most heart-melting photo of the couple's youngest son, four-year-old River, on Wednesday, and her fans will no doubt have been delighted.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the proud mum posted a picture of the little boy standing in the family's kitchen at home.

River was wearing what appeared to be a pair of jogging bottoms and no top and beamed as he held up an unexpected guest in front of him – a chicken!

Jools captioned the adorable snap: "Morning from River!!" She teased her son as she went on: "We asked him to collect the eggs… not the chickens," adding sunshine and laughing emojis.

The Oliver children are animal fans, as some previous photos showed earlier this week.

On Monday, celebrity chef Jamie posted two images of his ten-year-old son Buddy holding up a red, white, and yellow striped snake.

The doting mum shared the sweet photo of River to Instagram

He added the caption: "Meet the newest addition to the Oliver house... Saffron noodle."

The new addition divided opinion among Jamie's fans. One wrote: "No thank you, not a fan of any snakes!" and another agreed: "I couldn't live with a snake in my house!!!"

Other Instagram users were more taken with Buddy's new friend, however, with one writing: "So cool," and another adding: "Hello Saffron noodle! What a pretty snake you are!"

Jamie and Jools, who tied the knot in 2000, dote on their two sons and three daughters.

Jools and Jamie are parents-of-five

The couple also share Poppy Honey, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, and Petal Blossom, 12.

The family moved to a dream home before the pandemic, towards the end of 2019, and it's the perfect countryside getaway.

The £6million Essex home is set on a vast 70-acre estate and boasts six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, a great hall, and (of course) a well-stocked pantry.

