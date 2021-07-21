Jools Oliver shares sweet photo of son Buddy following parenting debate Jamie Oliver and his wife are proud parents-of-five

Jools Oliver has delighted fans with a new photo of one of her sons – and they are continuing to support her after a previous image sparked debate at the weekend.

On Wednesday, the mum-of-five, who has been married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver for 21 years, took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the couple's oldest son, ten-year-old Buddy, who is already following in his dad's footsteps as a chef.

In the picture, the young lad wore a straw hat and looked out of the window at the family's sun-filled kitchen at home.

Jools' followers were quick to comment, writing: "Dude," "Dreamy, and "Gorgeous boy," among other compliments.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver delights fans with son River's reaction to iconic throwback photo

They showed similar support on Sunday after a photo of the couple's youngest son unexpectedly caused a kerfuffle because it showed River, four, standing by what appeared to be an outdoor children's climbing wall and sucking his thumb.

Sweetly, Jools' defenders included her husband Jamie's mum Sally, who wrote a supportive message to her daughter-in-law.

Jools' fans loved the new photo of her oldest son Buddy

The heartfelt comment read: "Jools, that person who was judgemental about the thumb-sucking is not a real person if you look at their profile, they must just be a troll, just ignore and delete.

Anyway, Jamie sucked his thumb for years and it hasn’t done him any harm (and he probably still does when stressed)."

Jools received more support from other followers, with one responding: "Ignore Jools, people like this are not worth your time & energy… Be proud of your beautiful thumb-sucking boy."

The couple are doting parents

A couple more chimed in with further words of encouragement, writing: "I still suck my thumb and I’m 51," and: "Any child that works out how to self-soothe is a genius."

Others wrote simply: "Rainbow, terry cloth and River… I mean, a happy Sunday xxxx," and: "Beautiful and happy...which is all that matters."

