Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani.

The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn.

MORE: Kate Hudson's eccentric family home used to be mother Goldie Hawn's - photos

Kate has teamed up with the brand to launch a vegan chocolate-covered strawberry ice cream, featuring InBloom’s Brain Flow Boost, chocolate chips, and strawberry pieces.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter showcases singing voice in adorable family video

In a photo she shared on Instagram, Kate is sitting on the floor in front of a sofa in her gorgeous living room while working away on her laptop. Rani, meanwhile, is sitting beside her tucking into a pint of Kate's new ice cream.

Captioning the post, the actress penned: "A dream collab! @tobeinbloom and @vanleeuwenicecream We made the yummiest vegan ice cream with our brain flow powder. Thank you for experimenting with us and creating my favorite not soooo guilty pleasure #weallscreamforicecream #especiallytoddlers."

READ: Kate Hudson's two breathtaking engagement rings worth over $1million

RELATED: Kate Hudson is a blushing bride in gorgeous wedding dress photo – but son Ryder steals the show!

Some of Kate's fans weren't happy with the $12 price tag

Fans were quick to react, with many stunned by the $12 price tag. One responded: "The unfortunate thing about it is like everything else that's better for you or healthy, it costs too much."

A second said: "Rich people food." A third added: "If we all could afford it, it could be great."

Others were more enthusiastic about the collaboration, with one replying: "You had me at vegan." Another said: "Looks really delicious."

Animal rights charity PETA even commented, writing: " Vegan ice cream with health benefits!? Sounds like the perfect combination for humans and animals alike! Need to go get a pint or 100 right now."

While Kate may have divided fans over her $12 ice cream, she had them all in agreement when she shared a glimpse inside Rani's incredible bedroom recently.

Fans loved Rani's retro bedroom

The star posted a gorgeous snap showing her looking glamorous in a brown dress and wearing sunglasses whilst carrying her two-year-old daughter, who looked adorable in a star-printed dress.

The mother-of-three simply captioned it with a flower emoji but fans rushed to compliment her daughter's room décor, with many agreeing it was giving them "Penny Lane vibes".

"What a dreamy little girls room!" said a follower. A second remarked: "Love the wallpaper!!" A third added: "Such a beautiful room," whilst a fourth wrote: "I feel like this should be a pic from the 70s."

Rani's gorgeous room features pink flowery wallpaper, a light green armchair next to shelves full of books, and a gold-painted cot. The room also features a small table and chairs for Rani to play with and several gorgeous rugs, including two fluffy white ones.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.