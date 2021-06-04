Kate Hudson's daughter is her mini-me in adorable new photo The daughter of Goldie Hawn has three children

Kate Hudson had fans doing a double-take after she shared an adorable new photo of her "mini-me" daughter, Rani.

The Almost Famous actress posted the sweet snap on Instagram, which showed the two-year-old biting into a strawberry with the biggest smile on her face.

Kate simply captioned the image with a strawberry emoji, but her fans were quick to point out their striking similarities.

"So adorable! She is literally your mini-me," exclaimed one follower. A second said: "Got her mommy's smile."

A third added: "Oh my! Looks JUST like her mamma in this pic! Cute," and a fourth gushed: "Wow she’s got that gorgeous spirit sparkle from you and your mom! So amazing to see how it runs through your family."

Kate previously opened up about her daughter, revealing she is following in her famous footsteps as she "loves to sing".

Kate's daughter Rani is her mini-me

Kate, who has shown off her singing chops in Almost Famous, Nine, and Glee, shared the news on Today, telling host Hoda Kotb that her daughter sings "all the time".

The actress turned 42 on 19 April and two days later shared details of her special day, revealing Rani serenaded her.

"Oh, yeah, she loves to sing. She just sings and sings, it's like, amazing," Kate told Hoda and Al Roker. "But she sings happy birthday pretty much every day."

Kate has three children

Rani is Kate's first child with partner Danny Fujikawa, and the couple now live in the childhood home she grew up in with her mother Goldie Hawn.

Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later. Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate for them all.

The mother-of-three lives there with her two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships, and Rani. It boasts a total of seven bedrooms, as well as a huge garden with a pool and spa, while the guest house has an additional five bedrooms.

