Kate Hudson surprises fans with adorable baby bump photo

Kate Hudson left fans wondering if she had something to tell them after she posted an unexpected photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

The Fabletics founder, 41, shared a black-and-white image of her pregnant stomach on Instagram in September and raised the question of whether she's welcoming baby no. 4.

But sadly the snapshot was a throwback favourite of Kate and her trainer, Angie Greene, when they were both expecting.

"Bestie bumps," the photo was captioned.

That's not to say we won't one day see Kate with another bundle of joy at some point in the future.

The star - who has three children, Ryder, 16, Bingham, nine, and Rani, two - is pretty convinced she'd like to add to her brood.

"I don’t know if I’m done yet," she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February 2020. "Right now, Rani's in that place where you're like, 'I want another baby,'" she explained.

Kate wants more children

"But once she gets like four, five, you're like, 'I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit. They're kind of in a groove.' There's, like, a window."

During the chat, Kate also spoke about her brother, Oliver Hudson, who also has three children.

She joked that she may have to have another baby just so she can get one-up on him: "I have a feeling I’m probably going to end up winning," she admitted.

Kate shared a photo of her baby bump

Kate has also said that because she comes from a big family she envisaged herself with four to six children.

Kate kept her last pregnancy with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, a secret for as long as humanly possible, but when she couldn't hide it any longer she let everyone in on her secret.

At the time she revealed: "It's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself, and the entire family are crazy excited!"

