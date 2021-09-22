Kate Hudson shares rare photo of daughter Rani's 'dreamy' bedroom – fans react The actress lives in her childhood home

Kate Hudson shares her day-to-day adventures with her followers on Instagram but on Tuesday she let them in on a little secret – her daughter Rani's incredible bedroom.

The star posted a gorgeous snap showing her looking glamorous in a brown dress and wearing sunglasses whilst carrying her two-year-old daughter, who looks adorable in a star-printed dress.

WATCH: Rani adorably sings the ABC song

The picture seems to have been taken after Rani's nap as she appears sleepy and still holding on to her dummy.

The mother-of-three simply captioned it with a flower emoji but fans rushed to compliment her daughter's room décor, with many agreeing it was giving them "Penny Lane vibes".

Kate showed off her daughter's gorgeous room

"What a dreamy little girls room!" said a follower. A second remarked: "Love the wallpaper!!"

A third added: "Such a beautiful room," whilst a fourth wrote: "I feel like this should be a pic from the 70s."

Rani's gorgeous room features pink flowery wallpaper, a light green armchair next to shelves full of books, and a gold-painted cot.

The room also features a small table and chairs for Rani to play with and several gorgeous rugs, including two fluffy white ones.

The star is living in her childhood home, which she bought off her mum and Kurt Russell

Kate and her family live in Los Angeles, and their actual home is, in fact, the childhood home she grew up in with her mother, Goldie Hawn.

Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later. Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate for them all.

The mum-of-three now lives in the main house with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, their daughter, Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships. It boasts a total of seven bedrooms, as well as a huge garden with a pool and spa, while the guest house has an additional five bedrooms. As for décor, Kate has clearly taken inspiration from her mother, with retro furnishings and vintage furniture that are also seen in Goldie's mansion next door.