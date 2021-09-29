Pregnant Stacey Solomon reveals her worries ahead of labour The star is due to give birth this autumn

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon is expecting her second child with fiancé Joe Swash and as her due date is fast approaching, the TV star is feeling a little apprehensive about the birth.

Stacey has been sharing regular updates on her pregnancy with her Instagram fans, telling them in her latest post all about her feelings on labour.

In a candid new video, the mum-of-four told followers that although she is excited about welcoming her first baby girl, birth is not her favourite pastime.

WATCH: Stacey shares her thoughts on giving birth again

Stacey wrote: "The boys are asleep and I'm in bed like the cool person I am and I was lying here thinking…

"It's the first time I've been pregnant and wished the end bit away because I'm so excited to meet them. I'm so excited to meet her of course but I know this is most likely our last pickle so I'm clinging on to every second of it."

Stacey opened up to fans

"Then I started thinking about the fact I actually have to push her out. Hoping number four just slides out! With a sneeze or a cough?

"I know some people love labour. And that's amazing! But as much as I love the end result my gosh I'm not excited for the pain that's about to come."

Stacey, we totally get it, and we're sure mothers all around the UK are with you on that one.

Stacey has decorated her baby's bedroom

Days earlier, Stacey paid a moving tribute to fiancé Joe as she secretly filmed them at bedtime. In the clip, we saw Joe playing and cuddling little Rex as he sang a sweet song to him.

Stacey wrote: "Stalking these two. I'm so grateful for him. His DIY is questionable, but oh my gosh he's the best daddy anyone could wish for…"

Stacey and Joe have been very busy over the past months renovating their new home, which they named 'Pickle Cottage', ready for their daughter's arrival. Stacey has decorated a nursery in a pink theme and even given her daughter a beautiful floral wall. She's going to be one lucky little lady!