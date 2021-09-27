Stacey Solomon pays moving tribute to 'best daddy' Joe Swash The couple are expecting a little girl together

Aw, Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable tribute to her fiancé Joe Swash.

The TV star, who is expecting her second baby with Joe, took to her Instagram page to tell followers just what an incredible father he is to their son Rex.

MORE: 32 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more options to get children excited

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey shares incredible video of her baby bump

In the clip, we see Joe playing and cuddling little Rex as he sings a sweet song to him before bedtime. Mum Stacey filmed the sweet scene secretly from the bath – and it was so cute, she must have welled up like us.

Stacey wrote: "Stalking these two. I'm so grateful for him. His DIY is questionable, but oh my gosh he's the best daddy anyone could wish for…"

MORE: 10 most beautiful photographs of radiant new royal mums

Dad Joe singing to his son Rex

The mum-of-three also posted a photo showing Rex placing his hand on dad Joe's face as he sat in the bath with Stacey. Joe looks at his son in the most adorable way.

"My heart… Your daddy would be so proud @realjoeswashy," wrote Stacey. Joe sadly lost his father Ricky when he was just 11, so we're sure Stacey's kind words meant a lot to him.

A tender moment between Joe and Rex

Stacey and Joe are currently preparing for the birth of their daughter and have been very busy renovating their new home, which they named 'Pickle Cottage'.

The former X Factor singer recently shared another heartfelt post beside a photo of her three boys.

MORE: Pregnant celebrities ready to pop! Rachel Riley, Stacey Solomon and more

Stacey with her three sons and bump!

She said: "Little Sister. I don’t know much darling girl, but all I do know for sure, little one, is that your brothers will always be right behind you. To love you, and protect you and watch over you no matter what. I cannot wait to watch you all grow together. I think about it every day…

"They love you so much already that they were more excited to feel you than the fluffy fresh new carpet and that’s saying something. We cannot wait to hold you, little one. And your brothers are ready to be big brothers to a little sister."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.