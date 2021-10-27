Robbie Williams' new video with daughter Coco has fans in stitches Robbie read to his three-year-old in French

Ayda Field just shared the sweetest video of husband Robbie Williams reading to their daughter Coco - and fans are in disbelief at the doting dad's attempt to read in French.

Taking to Instagram to share the adorable father-daughter moment with her 665k followers, Ayda posted the video which shows Robbie cuddling up to his three-year-old in their immaculate lounge.

As little Coco rests her head on her dad's chest, Robbie can be seen flicking through a children's storybook - and attempting to read it in another language.

"Coco asked Daddy to read her a story…in FRENCH," penned Ayda. We admit Robbie's accent doesn't quite have that French flair, but we really admire his effort!

Robbie and Coco looked so sweet sitting together

Fans rushed to the comments to gush over the adorable video, with many leaving messages in disbelief over Robbie's heartwarming gesture.

"Coco is totally engrossed in the story. Or maybe just loves her Daddy's voice," wrote one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Aaww, Rob sounds very convincing, but I don’t know a word of French!"

Other fans weren't so convinced with Robbie's attempt. "Je ne comprends pas un mot!" wrote one French fan, translating to "I didn't understand a word!". Other fans simply flooded the comments with several laughing emojis...

It's not the first time Ayda has shared a sweet family moment on Instagram. Earlier this week, the mother-of-four shared the sweetest moment between her husband and their eldest child, daughter Teddy, as the pair walked hand-in-hand through a plaza on holiday.

Robbie and Coco twinned on holiday in matching shirts

The family went off on their holidays during the weekend, with the former X Factor judge sharing a photo of their daughter Coco ahead of the trip.

In the snap, Coco was sitting on top of the suitcase that was being wheeled through the airport by her father. The three-year-old looked so sweet in a grey hoodie with matching tracksuit bottoms, a white pair of trainers and some striped socks.

Robbie, meanwhile, was wearing his face mask, alongside a black T-shirt and some dungarees. Ayda appropriately captioned the shot: "#daddysgirl."

