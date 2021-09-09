Ayda Field's precious new video of her children amazes Robbie Williams fans Fans couldn’t get over how much Charlie looked like his dad Robbie Williams!

Ayda Field is always sharing the sweetest snaps of her four children, Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau, however, her latest video might just be our favourite yet.

Robbie Williams' wife took to Instagram to share some clips of Teddy and Charlie dancing around a lavish garden, and fans were all saying the same thing.

Posting the video to her thousands of followers, Ayda wrote: "#september AWxx" with many viewers shocked by how much Charlie looked like his dad.

WATCH: Ayda Field shares sweet new video of Teddy and Charlie

One fan exclaimed: "He's a mini Rob literally isn’t he! Awww it flys enjoy miss mine like that," while another added: "Oh my gosh mini @robbiewilliams".

A third commented: "Mini Rob…so cute" with a heart-eye emoji, and we couldn’t agree more.

In the clips, Ayda's two children could be seen showing off their best dance moves as they ran down the steps to a large pond, before giving fishing a go, what a fun day!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share four children together

Many viewers also praised Ayda and Robbie's parenting skills, with one writing: "Amazing parents Ayda and Robbie," while another said: "Children enjoying their childhood beautiful cheerful muma". A third added: "What a lovely environment for your family!"

Although the children definitely seemed to enjoy their day, it has been an emotional time for Robbie and Ayda as they saw Teddy, Charlie and Coco head back to school earlier this month for the start of the new term.

The mother-of-four gave an insight into how they were feeling about the momentous occasion, sharing a sweet video of Coco as she got ready for her very first day.

In the video Robbie Williams could be seen holding hands with Coco

In the clip, Ayda could be seen helping Coco with her uniform and brushing her hair, while Robbie looked on fondly.

Later on, Robbie and Ayda could be seen pouting sadly at the camera and pointing at Coco's empty car seat, most likely after the emotional school run.

