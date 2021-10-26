Charley Webb and her children give husband surprise makeover in sweet clip He looks so different!

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are doting parents to three children, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, two, and on Tuesday they treated Matthew to a small makeover.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories the mum-of-three showed Matthew sat in the family home as his children neatly cut around his hair using a pair of kitchen scissors. Buster was even trusted to use an electric razor to shave around parts of his father's head, as Charley shared some clips of his hair all frizzed up. Although the children were allowed to start, the actress did fine tune the look.

The clip ended with Matthew now rocking some short blonde hair and looking incredibly happy with his trim, as he nuzzled youngest son Ace and asked about his views on the new look.

Ace adorably responded: "Yeah," as he was held in his father's arms.

"It was a family effort," Charley joked in the caption, adding a scissors emoji to the end of the post.

One of her co-stars teased her in the comments, as Sammy Winward jested: "I would never let you anywhere near my hair!!! The kids yes, you no! Looks great."

The children helped Matthew get his new look

But most of her fans were devastated that Matthew had gotten his beautiful locks all cut off.

One lamented: "Ooooooh noooooooo I love the longer hair the boys all have lovely long hair and Daddy's is gone."

A second added: "Awwww!!!!! Matthew has the best hair and you've cut it all off," while a third commented: "Oh I loved your hair."

But one of the pair's other co-stars, Danny Miller was disappointed for a different reason, as he responded: "It genuinely annoys me how many different hairstyles he really suits!!"

The star was thrilled with the results

Charley often shares insights into her family life, and while this was a blissful occasion, at others times this is not the case.

Last week, she took to her Instagram Stories to share that Ace had scribbled all over the walls, and she was far from impressed.

Sharing a video of the doodle, she asked Ace, who was playing with a toy car: "Who was that?" to which the two-year-old responded: "Me." However, when she tried to get her son to say why he'd done it, he instead walked off.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "'Sorry.' And stroked my arm. Hope your Tuesday's started off better than mine."

