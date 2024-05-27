Pax Jolie-Pitt, 20, makes controversial appearance in LA ahead of sister Shiloh's milestone

Pax Jolie-Pitt was snapped in Los Angeles over the Memorial Day weekend making a rare solo appearance ahead of his sister, Shiloh's 18th birthday.

The 20-year-old son of exes, Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie, was photographed riding his fast-paced electric bike through the city, but without a crash helmet in sight.

Wearing sweats and a hoodie, Pax appeared carefree as he jumped on his vehicle after leaving a smoke shop.

With no protective clothing, Pax cut a confident figure while standing up on the bike to zoom through the streets.

In California, helmet requirements differ based on the class of the e-bike and the age of the rider. But Class 3 e-bike riders are required to wear a helmet regardless of how old they are. Pax was riding a Talaria Sting R MX4 Electric Dirt Bike. A helmet is encouraged to reduce risk of injury.

© Gotham/Getty Pax is close to his mom

His outing came the day before Shiloh entered adulthood on May 27, which is a major milestone for the teen.

Brad and Angelina have been in a years-long tumultuous divorce battle during which the children, including Pax, Shiloh, Maddox, 22. Zahara, 19, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 15, have seemingly distanced themselves from their famous dad.

© BACKGRID Pax sped through the streets of LA

When Zahara joined her sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, she officially dropped "Pitt" from her last name, introducing herself as just Zahara Jolie instead.

More recently, followed in her sibling's footsteps and also ditched her father's famous surname.

© BACKGRID Pax visited a smoke shop

In the Playbill for newest Broadway musical The Outsiders –– which Angelina produced with the help of Vivienne, and which recently earned several Tony nominations –– Vivienne, 15, was no longer listed as Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, but rather only Vivienne Jolie.

Pax also has a reportedly challenging relationship with Brad and called him an expletive in a resurfaced Father's Day Instagram post from when he was 16.

© getty Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Angelina Jolie, Zahara, Knox attend the World Premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Brad has always spoken very positively about fatherhood, and told Psychologies Magazine back in 2014: "I care about [my children] more than I care about myself, which I think is the real definition of love. You see past yourself and become more generous and giving, and wanting only the best for your family."

He spoke about the situation in 2017, telling GQ: "We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.'

© Getty Brad and Angelina's legal battle is ongoing

"I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart…. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that."