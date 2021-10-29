Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shephard's shock breastfeeding role revealed

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are always open about their parenting journey, but during an appearance on The Ellen Show's online series Momsplaining, The Good Place star Kristen made an especially surprising revelation.

SEE: Kristen Bell starts conversation with heartfelt parenting confession

Speaking of mastitis – a common condition that many women develop when breastfeeding, in which your breast becomes "swollen, hot and painful" due to clogged milk ducts, Kristen said: "I said to my husband, 'I just need you to suck this out'. We could talk about it. We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's bathroom debate

She continued: "He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love in my life."

You read that right. Dax sucked out Kristen's clogged milk duct for her. If that's not love, we don't know what is.

Kristen and co-host Katie Lowes also went on to open up about how your nipples can change during pregnancy, and the impact this can have on breastfeeding.

MORE: Kristen Bell's relationship confession has fans divided

MORE: Kristen Bell explains why daughter Delta's name is a 'big bummer'

Kate always obscures the faces of her daughters in family photos

"My nipples are inverted, which is an absolute nightmare," explained Katie, to which Kristen said: "That's tough for the baby."

Katie added: "That's the most painful thing, because they have to suck and pull it out." The Scandal actor Katie even went on to say that the experience was worse than the pain of childbirth itself.

The pair's conversation then turned to how pregnancy and the postpartum journey can affect your mental health.

"I should have been on high alert, that if you've had it before it can be worse with the second," said Katie. She added that her "scary" experience with postpartum depression "brought me to my knees", before going on to encourage viewers to challenge the stigma surrounding medications like antidepressants, which can help those suffering with postpartum depression.

"I started my medication journey and I have to say, thank god for science, friends, support systems and my doctors," she added, "once you get on it [medication] and stabilise, you will feel like yourself again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.