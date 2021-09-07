Kristen Bell is quite candid about her parenting methods and has on occasion left fans divided with some of her and husband Dax Shepard's hot takes.

However, she's generally been viewed as a caring and doting mother to her two daughters, and shared some insight into it in her latest social media post.

Kristen shared a post from TikTok parent Destini Ann's Instagram page about maintaining a healthy relationship with your child through communication.

The post she shared discussed how being candid about their own emotions can help and how it's not the responsibility of either party to be perfect.

The caption for the post read, "Repost from @manifestdestini. Imagine being a child and feeling like you're responsible for an adult's reactions. #pressure

"Imagine being an adult and feeling like you aren't allowed to struggle with your emotions sometimes. #pressure Now imagine the opposite. #grace."

Kristen's parenting post resonated with many of her fans

Fans were quite intrigued by Kristen's post, and many discussed it in the comments section. One wrote, "YES! 'You drive me crazy' makes the kids think it's their fault and then they become people pleasers! (me)."

Another commented, "I do this with my kids. If I yell at them, I later explain how I was feeling at the time and what caused me to lash out, then I apologize," with a third adding, "Wish I had read this years ago!"

One of Kristen's parenting choices that has really resonated with her fans is her decision to not show the faces of her kids on social media.

When sharing pictures with their kids, the parents often keep their faces hidden through the use of emojis.

The Good Place actress always obscures the faces of her daughters in family photos

Speaking to Romper about it, Kristen said, "My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."

