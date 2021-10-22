7 Best stationery advent calendars for kids

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Searching for a more creative advent calendar this year? Stationery advent calendars are hugely popular right now and there's plenty of fun and festive themes ready to shop. From the Harry Potter stationery advent calendar to Friends, Marvel, and Batman, film fans will discover a range of everyday essentials in these stationery advent calendars. Plus, there's a whole host of Christmas themed stationery calendars stocked with everything from luxury Ballpoint Pens to crayons, highlighter pens and more must-have stationery.

READ: 8 creative advent calendars for craft and DIY fans – sewing, felt kits, beading and more

BIC Stationery Advent Calendar, £19.99, WHSmith

The perfect gift for the artist in your life, Bic's stationery advent calendar is packed with crayons, felt pens, festive stickers and more essentials.

MORE: 80 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

SHOP: 7 LED light-up advent calendars to brighten up your Christmas

Friends Stationery Advent Calendar, £14.99, Amazon

Could we BE any more obsessed with this Friends stationery advent calendar? Filled with official Friends merchandise, inside you'll find notebooks, shoelaces, a Do Not Disturb door hanger, pens and pencils, a Friends keyring and more surprises.

SHOP: 13 best Harry Potter advent calendars for Christmas 2021

READ: Amazon UK reveals its Top 10 toys - and that they're giving away free toys this Christmas

Harry Potter Stationery Advent Calendar, £17.99, Amazon

Harry Potter fans will love this stationery advent calendar from Amazon. Peek behind each of the 24 doors to discover a magical invisible ink pen, pin badges, highlighters, keyrings, stickers, paper clips, shoelaces and snap wristbands for kids, to name a few. Basically everything they'll need to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry!

Stationery Advent Calendar, £40, Paperchase

This colourful, retro-inspired calendar contains 24 stationery treats and the chance to win one of four golden pens worth £100 to spend with Paperchase. Will you be the lucky winner?

DC Comics Batman Stationery Advent Calendar, £17.99, Amazon

Part of the exclusive Batman DC Comics range, this stationery advent calendar celebrates the iconic superhero with a large selection of stationery as well as Batman gadgets and toys.

Stationery Advent Calendar, £15, Smiggle

To celebrate 10 years of Advent, Smiggle’s 2021 advent calendar is not only filled with 25 fan favourites but there’s also 30 winning lucky tickets up for grabs! Hidden inside you could win a HUGE Smiggle shopping spree! Plus, to celebrate Smiggle’s 10th year of counting down to Christmas, the first 10 to claim their ticket will have their prize matched and donated to a school of their choice.

Marvel Stationery Advent Calendar, £18.99, Amazon

This limited edition Marvel advent calendar is hugely popular, so we'd recommend acting quick if you want to get your hands on it. Inside you'll find a Marvel necklace, slaps bracelets, a Marvel pen, novelty erasers and more Captain America, Thor, Hulk and Iron Man themed gifts.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.