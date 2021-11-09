Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares exciting news about new family member The Oliver's have expanded their family by four paws...

Jools Oliver often shares heartwarming photos of her and husband Jamie Oliver's five children on social media, giving fans an insight into their close family bond - and the Olivers have just adopted a brand new family member.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photograph introducing fans to their new arrival, Jools posted a snap of son Buddy Bear cuddling up to a Border Collie puppy. Revealing the family have adopted a dog, the doting mum didn't give any details of her new pup's name, instead captioning the photo with three autumnal emojis and several kisses.

Responding to a friend in the comments who asked Jools: "Did it happen?", the mother-of-five replied: "It did [laughing emoji], only took 20 years!!!", suggesting a furry friend has been on the cards for Jools and Jamie since they first tied the knot back in June 2000.

Jools took to Instagram to introduce her new puppy

Fans rushed to the comments to swoon over the Olivers' sweet family news, with several leaving a flurry of heart-eye emojis in the comments. "The 6th child arrives! Gorgeous xxx", wrote a fan, while another sweetly shared: "This is so exciting [heart emoji] dogs can really add to a family."

"Ha ha!!! Did you cave and get them a four-legged friend? They always loved Arna…and we now have 2!" commented a friend, to which Jools replied: "we did !!!! Yes I remember".

Jamie's son Buddy is clearly a fan of animals

The 46-year-old is a devoted mum to her children; daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, who are both at university, and youngest daughter Petal, 12, as well as sons Buddy, 11, and River, five.

Jools and Jamie have now been married for two decades. Over the summer, they celebrated a special milestone, reaching 21 years of marriage. They tied the knot on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for eight years from the age of 17.

