The Hills star Whitney Port shares heartbreaking miscarriage news with fans

The Hills star Whitney Port has shared the heartbreaking news that she has suffered a third miscarriage.

Whitney revealed earlier this month that she was expecting another baby with her husband Tim Rosenman but took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to tell fans that she had "lost the baby".

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby," the reality TV star began.

"We found out yesterday. I don't even really know what to say here."

She added: "Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don't physically feel like complete [expletive] anymore."

Whitney also revealed that she had recorded a "verbal diary" of her thoughts that she would share on her podcast.

Whitney shared the news with fans

On 3 November Whitney and Tom told fans that she was pregnant again.

"I'm currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," she admitted.

But she then added: "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

Whitney is mom to Sonny

The doctor has warned them that the pregnancy might be "another unhealthy" one, and a tearful Whitney shared how "scared" she felt not knowing what would happen.

"It's such a huge part of our lives right now and it affects everything, like physically and mentally and everything that we do, and so it just felt like an opportunity to just share it because I couldn't just sit here and go on with my life and not share it," she told fans.

"I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it. The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant."

Whitney and Tom have been open about their journey

Whitney and Tom are parents to four-year-old Sonny, and the pair have been open about their journey into parenthood.

The fashion designer had her first miscarriage in July 2019, and in January 2021 revealed she had also suffered a second.

