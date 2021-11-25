Exclusive: Sally and Ronnie Wood bring their twin daughters on tour – cute photos The Rolling Stones rocker brought his family on the road with him

It was a family affair as music legend Ronnie Wood was accompanied by his wife Sally and their five-year-old twins Alice and Gracie on the sensational sell-out US No Filter tour with the Rolling Stones.

The 15-show extravaganza brought the house down as guitarists Ronnie and Keith Richards and frontman Sir Mick Jagger led the band at iconic venues from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and Texas to Tennessee. And as the tour reaches its last leg in Florida, HELLO! recaptures the whirlwind of excitement as we follow the unforgettable road trip through the eyes of Ronnie's wife Sally, who shared photos exclusively with us as well as posting on Instagram.

"We've had a fantastic time," says film and theatre producer Sally. "We love America so much and visiting a different state every few days has been an incredible experience. The girls have really got the hang of travelling. They've been great."

The mini-rockers were among Daddy's greatest and no doubt youngest fans as they got into the groove and cheered him on from the wings.

"They would watch the start of the show from backstage and wave at the big screens," says Sally, 43. "We couldn't go into the auditorium because of Covid, so they'd stand on flight cases and rock out. It was fun and they loved it."

Sally and Ronnie Wood with their twins Alice and Gracie

As they prepare to return home after an extraordinary success, Sally sums up what it has meant to her and Ronnie's little rockers Alice and Gracie.

"They've heard amazing music and met all kinds of wonderful people," she says.

Sally pictured on the Rolling Stones' No Filter tour

"Visiting the Hollywood sign was very special and they've been to some incredible museums along the way, too. Spending so much time with everyone on the tour made it a really unique experience for them."

HELLO! will make a donation to Birmingham Children’s Hospital on behalf of Sally and Ronnie Wood for this article.

