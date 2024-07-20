Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ronnie Wood's twin daughters, 8, look so grown-up in ultra-rare snap
Ronnie Wood and wife Sally - Sally wears a floral dress and Rod wears a black suit and scarf© Max Mumby/Indigo

Ronnie Wood's twin daughters, 8, look so grown-up in ultra-rare snap

The Rolling Stones star welcomed his twin children when he was 69

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Ronnie Wood is currently busy on the Rolling Stones' Hackey Diamonds tour, but he was able to enjoy some downtime on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the 77-year-old's wife, Sally Wood, shared a photo of the family all together at a pool. Ronnie and Sally were joined poolside by their twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, eight, and the rarely-seen duo looked so sweet as they wore towels in the shapes of a dinosaur and bear.

One of the girls wore a black swimsuit while the other was fashioned after a watermelon. Ronnie was shirtless behind his two girls while mum Sally, who is 31 years younger than the rocker, looked gorgeous in a cream shirt.

In her caption, Sally said: "Good times with @ronniewood #SantaClara."

A family-of-four at a swimming pool© Instagram
Ronnie enjoyed some downtime with his young girls

The guitarist is clearly a doting dad to his young girls and in a post made on his birthday in 2022, he looked adoringly at the pair as they all sat together.

Ronnie was 69 when Sally gave birth to their twin daughters and despite the significant age gap, Sally has never hidden how much she loves the rock and roll star.

A woman in a green dress with twin girls© Instagram
Ronnie shares his daughters with wife Sally

Speaking to the Telegraph, the theatre director shared: "He's on my level completely. He's a very nice and caring person. He's very funny, kind and affectionate and welcoming."

She continued: " I know [the age gap is] there and I wish it wasn't, but it is. I had to say: 'I can't do this because of the age, or I just had to let it go and take it all on board'. At no point, years ago, did I say to myself: 'I think I'll go out with someone twice my age', but that is what has happened."

Ronnie and Sally Wood with Ronnie's five children© Instagram
Ronnie dotes on his family

Alongside his twins, Ronnie is also a father to three adult children: Jesse, Leah and Tyrone. He adopted his ex-wife Jo Wood's son, Christopher, following the pair's marriage in 1985. Ronnie shares Leah, Tyrone and Christopher with Jo and shares Jesse with his first wife, Krissy Findlay.

