Jamie Redknapp reveals major baby milestone with new wife Frida – photos The Redknapps are besotted with baby Raphael!

Jamie Redknapp was every inch the proud dad on Friday when he shared a series of sweet family photos featuring his baby son Raphael.

READ: Jamie Redknapp's new wife Frida Andersson makes big change after surprise wedding

The 48-year-old A League of Their Own star – who also raises sons Charles, 17, and Beau, 13, with ex-wife Louise Redknapp – only welcomed his baby boy with wife Frida Andersson two weeks ago, but the tiny tot has already met the Redknapp clan. Jamie revealed the exact moment proud grandmother Sandra, wife of Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp, was introduced to baby Raphael – and it was love at first sight!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida's first Christmas together

Sandra was seen cradling the infant in her arms as she tenderly gazed down at him, with Jamie's brother Mark looking on.

RELATED Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida Andersson's bump-skimming wedding dress follows this royal trend

Jamie sweetly captioned the snap: "This makes me so happy. First time Raphael met his nanny and uncle Mark."

The star's fans were loving the snap, with one writing: "Beautiful baby lovely pictures." A second enthused: "Aww he's absolutely gorgeous" while a third commented: "Beautiful, happy Christmas and healthy new year."

Baby Raphael has met his grandma Sandra

Meanwhile, Jamie and Frida, who started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in October, revealed that they had pulled out all the stops for their first Christmas with their little boy.

On Monday, the Swedish model took to Instagram to show off the couple's magical Christmas tree, which was beautifully decorated with fairy lights, pinecones and gold and green baubles.

The Redknapps are besotted with Jamie's newborn son

Shortly after his youngest son's birth, the football pundit shared Raphael's first baby photo to Instagram. "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he captioned the image.

MORE: Louise Redknapp insists she's not in 'despair' over ex Jamie's new baby

He went on: "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."