MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser and wife Kathy Clark share incredible pregnancy news

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser has revealed the wonderful news that she is 15 weeks pregnant.

The 33-year old and her wife Kathy Clark delayed their decision to become parents due to the COVID pandemic.

"But we felt comfortable to embark on this journey once we were both fully vaccinated," she told TODAY.

"For Kathy, she is so grateful she can finally fulfill a lifelong dream of being a mom at 48. Kathy has been incredibly supportive during the hormonal ups and downs."

The pair are expecting a baby girl.

They shared their news with an adorable photoshoot that recognizes New York as the place they've decided to call home and where they will raise their family.

The pair are 15 weeks pregnant

Lindsey also revealed that her co-anchor Kendis Gibson knew what was going on before she had even spilled the beans, telling her that he "he had a hunch because of the cracker snacking."

The anchor has been snacking on saltine crackers due to morning sickness.

"I have definitely thrown up immediately before and after our morning show," she said, admitting that coffee has become a big no-no for her now.

LIndsey, 33, is an anchor on MSNBC

"I used to love a cup of joe, but lately I can’t stand it," she added.

"I have been waking up and anchoring at 6 a.m. without a drop of caffeine. All of a sudden I am crazy about orange juice in the morning, and I have been eating salt and vinegar chips and pickles several times a day."

Lindsey and Kathy have been together for more than seven years and conceived through intrauterine insemination (IUI), a treatment that involves doctors directly inserting sperm into the uterus.

