Michael Strahan has been inundated with love and support after he shared an emotional open letter he wrote to his late father, Gene.

The Good Morning America star posted a snippet from the latest episode of his docuseries for the ESPN+ show, Uninterrupted: More Than an Athlete, and his heartfelt words brought his followers to tears.

Michael's father passed away in September 2020 at the age of 83. Gene had been married to his wife Louise since 1957 and they spent 63 years together raising their six children.

Sitting in a chair as he read out the letter, Michael said: "Dear Dad, dinner every weekend in Germany, that's my favourite memory of us. It's strange what sticks with us from our childhood but that's what it was for me. Something so simple like dinner but more importantly, being with you every weekend.

Michael's parents were married for 63 years

"But like you always said, simple things could have the greatest impact. There's so much that has changed in this last year since you passed away that I wish I could talk to you about it. But no matter what, I'll always be thankful for the time we were able to spend together because I know not everyone was blessed to have a dad like you."

He continued: "I'm sure you remember where I was at when it came to football. Through high school, college, and even the beginning of the NFL, you instilled confidence in me by believing in me. Your belief taught me that all I needed was the grit and desire to work hard.

"I never told you this but you're the only reason I never gave up. Even when I felt like I had no business playing football or being on TV. I knew that this was not hard… but what you did being a Major in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Master Paratrooper, while providing for our family is hard.

Michael's dad sadly passed in September 2020

"How can I just give up? You are my hero, you taught me so many lessons I still hold close to my heart today. Like how respect is not given, it's earned. And how you should always bring joy to those around you."

Michael concluded: "But most of all, you taught me how to be a good man by being one yourself. I love you Dad; you and Mom deserve all the credit for the man I am today. Dad I love you, sincerely yours, Spoka Spoka."

Many fans responded with praying hands and crying face emojis, while others called Michael's letter a "beautiful tribute" and reassured him his dad would be "very proud" of him.

