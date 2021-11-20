GMA’s Michael Strahan shares fun family photo of 'beautiful' twin daughters Michael is father to four children

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan shared a sweet family picture on Friday of his twin daughters, leaving fans with just one thing to say.

MORE: Michael Strahan reveals heartbreaking career struggle as fans send support

"Instagram vs reality LOL!" Michael captioned the funny post which showed the three smiling happily for the first picture, but blurry and looking in different directions for the second.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on air

He tagged Sophia and Isabella and jokingly added his favorite hashtag, which read: "I didn't get this picture approved but you both look beautiful as always."

Fans were quick to praise the father for raising two "beautiful girls", with one adding: "And you are very handsome Michael. I love this picture."

MORE: Inside GMA's Michael Strahan's show-stopping birthday celebrations with co-stars and family

MORE: Michael Strahan shares moving family update

"Beautiful picture," added another and one follower shared: "Little girls have grown up so much!!"

Michael often shares pictures of the 17-year-olds and in October he celebrated their birthdays and revealed how proud he is every day of the pair.

Michael joked it was "Instagram vs reality"

The former football star wrote: "Happy birthday to my babies! Well, they're not really babies anymore! I can’t believe they turned 17 today!!!! So proud of them and everything they continue to accomplish in life! Love you."

The TV star shares his youngest daughters with his ex-wife Jean Strahan. He is also dad to older children Michael Jr. and Tanita, whom he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins.

Michael loves nothing more than being a dad and while his older kids are more private, he occasionally shares pictures of his twins on social media.

Michael adores being a dad to his four children

The co-anchor lives in New York with his twins, who split their time between their mom and dad's homes. He has a beautiful house located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and it boasts everything from an open-plan living room to a garden.

In an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side, admitting that he feels like he is "just another person" when he goes out.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox