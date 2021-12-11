Amy Robach's poolside snapshot is positively dreamy Wishing we were there

Amy Robach recently flew to Texas from New York to support her co-host, Michael Strahan, as he embarks on a mission to space. But she's making the most of the glorious weather while she's waiting.

The TV star shared an envy-inducing snapshot on Instagram stories in which she's reclining on a sun lounger and taking in the view.

Amy was soaking up the sun in the warm location and the photo showed the glorious swimming pool and her surroundings at the plush hotel.

She simply captioned the image: "Dallas, Texas."

It didn't look like Amy was ready to take the plunge though as she was wearing running sneakers and pants.

The star flew to Texas to watch Michael embark on his Blue Origin space mission earlier this week.

Amy's view was amazing

The former NFL player will be part of the flight which is now set to take off on 11 December after a disappointing delay.

Michael admitted the postponement was "torture," but he's so excited to finally be able to go ahead with the adventure.

It was initially delayed due to unfavorable wind conditions and he appeared on GMA to voice his upset.

The GMA crew are rooting for Michael

"Waiting is the hardest part, and our wait just got a little bit longer," he said, explaining how they were notified of the delay midway through their last day of training.

"At first we were disappointed by it, of course. We just felt days ago that we were ready to go and let this happen."

But he added: "We're just as excited to go on Saturday, safety is of the utmost concern here."

Amy isn't the only one of his loved ones in Texas to support him. Michael took to his own social media to share a rare snapshot of himself with his three older kids and his mother at his Texas training facility too.



