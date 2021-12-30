Pregnant Helen Skelton poses in her underwear just days away from welcoming third child The Countryfile presenter's due date is New Year's Eve

Helen Skelton is counting down the days until she and her husband Richie Myler welcome their third child together, who is due on New Year's Eve.

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile star shared a very surprising picture, and possibly her last with her baby bump.

Posing in her underwear, the mother-of-two proudly showed off her bare baby bump in front of her bathroom's mirror.

"Two reasons .... my @j.r.m.photography influences me and because the kids think this is a hilarious state of affairs. #grateful #momentintime #nothinglastsforever #pregnant #9months," she captioned the black-and-white snap.

Helen and Richie's third child is due on New Year's Eve

Fans of Helen loved the intimate snap and many rushed to comment how good she is looking whilst in her third trimester.

"Looking strong and beautiful x," wrote one, whilst another remarked: "Beautiful."

A third simply wrote: "Booming."

Helen and Richie are ready to become a family of five. Last month, the couple undertook some home renovations in the upper levels of their stunning property.

The couple would have no doubt been delighted that the baby was not born before its due date, like their first two sons.

Helen and her family spent Christmas together

Speaking about Richie's wish, Helen explained to Lorraine Kelly back in September: "The other two were early and my husband keeps saying can we not do Christmas because he missed the last one.

"I said that's fine you do the dinner then I'll sit there with my feet up!"

Helen has previously revealed she gave birth to her second child on the kitchen floor in France while her husband was away for work.

"It wasn't what I intended," she told the presenter. "No one wants a gorgeous French fireman around their feet while they're giving birth which is what I had.

"They'd never done that before and were so excited I just said get back around my head please."

The family lived in Perpignan, France, for two years whilst rugby star Richie played for the Catalan Dragons. They moved back to the UK at the end of 2017.