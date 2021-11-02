Helen Skelton reveals latest family challenge as she shows off blossoming baby bump The Countryfile star is due in New Year's Eve

Helen Skelton shared a candid post with her followers on Monday, revealing that getting the kids to school had been a "challenge" following a week off school.

MORE: Countryfile's Helen Skelton gives us an exclusive tour of epic new home – watch

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the gorgeous mum-to-be told her followers: "They have rinsed Halloween - actually think they like it more than Christmas, back to school this morning was a challenge #halloween #halfterm #backtoschool #baby3incoming."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton reveals husband's major home transformation

The Countryfile presenter looked stunning in the pictures shared alongside the post. One showed her in a figure-hugging tan dress, which perfectly highlighted her growing baby bump, alongside her youngest son, Louis, four, who was dressed in a frightening costume.

READ: Countryfile's Helen Skelton wows in red swimsuit in stunning poolside photo

RELATED: Helen Skelton highlights growing baby bump in gorgeous dress and gives funny update

The second photo showed her eldest, Ernie, six, in their family garden with fake blood on his body.

Helen showed off her blossoming baby bump

Fans loved the candid confession, but many were distracted by how gorgeous she is looking in her third trimester.

"Poppin," one wrote, to which Helen hilariously replied: "You say poppin, I say blobbin."

"You're looking fabulous," another remarked, whilst a third added: "Blossoming nicely."

The new arrival will be Helen and husband Richie Myler's third child and it seems that the imminent arrival has made the rugby star go into full nesting mode.

The presenter shared a picture of her eldest son transformed for Halloween

On Monday, Helen shared a video tour inside her home in Yorkshire, where her husband Richie was busy with his hammer in the upper levels of the property. Walking up the bare wooden staircase, which had clearly been covered in carpets in the past, Helen walked into one room with a pitched roof where broken wood covered the floorboards. They had been pulled down to reveal wooden beams underneath – and Richie was in the process of doing the same thing to the opposite room.

"He promised this would be merely a decorating job..." Helen wrote, before adding: "Yet here we are @richiemyler."

It appears as though the couple may have a busy few weeks if they are hoping to finish the project in time for their baby's due date, which is scheduled for New Year's Eve.