Countryfile star Helen Skelton is nearing her due date, and to mark the occasion she shared a stunning photo of herself relaxing in a sauna from before she was pregnant.

The star looked divine in a blue bikini that highlighted her well-sculpted abs as she relaxed inside a luxurious Finnish sauna at the Rudding Park Hotel. The presenter looked very zen inside, opting to go barefoot with her sandals laying next to her feet. In her caption, she reminisced about her experience at the hotel, recalling: "THROWBACK .... currently ready to burst so looking nothing like this.

WATCH: Helen Skelton reveals husband's major home transformation

"But was scrolling through pics and feeling grateful for the skills and spa that got my head through 2021 in good form."

She added: "Thanks for having me this year @ruddingparkhotel .... 2021 the year I understood the value of a little r&r xxxx."

A lot of fans were left speechless by the 38-year-old's post, and left plenty of flame and heart emojis in the comments.

But others rushed to compliment the presenter on her beauty, as one enthused: "Helen you look stunning there like you do now, good luck with the new babe, you are such a dear."

Helen looked gorgeous!

A second added: "Gorgeous photo here! All the best of Luck for your new arrival," while a third posted: "You Are Stunning. Pure Goddess in Present Form. Keep Safe Beauty."

Many others asked Helen whether she was expecting a Christmas baby, while others offered their advice for spas that she should visit in the future.

The star is already a doting mum to two sons

Helen is a keen fitness fanatic and the star even has a home gym at her Yorkshire home – something her son, Ernie, developed an interest in to get out of doing homework.

Helen shared a snap of her son doing sit-ups in his school uniform and quipped: "I said if you don't do spellings before school you have to do situps…" followed by a mind blown emoji.

He was pictured lying on black mats on the floor while his dad Richie stood on his feet in what appears to be the garage. In the background, weights and other apparatus sat in front of a mirror that was propped against one of the grey stone walls.

