Helen Skelton shows off bump in stunning figure-hugging dress with high slit The presenter is expecting her third child with husband Richie

Helen Skelton recently announced that she is pregnant with her third baby, and over the weekend she showed off her gorgeous baby bump as she headed out with her husband Richie Myler.

The couple, who have been married for eight years, looked straight out of a James Bond film, with the mother-of-two wearing a gorgeous figure-hugging midi black dress that featured a high slit. The presenter finished off her look with matching black heels and a gorgeous statement necklace.

As for her husband, he looked suave in a black suit and tie, which had a very special meaning to the couple.

Helen told her fans: "Last time he wore this suit (8 years ago) we got wed. Safe to say I could not get in the wedding dress right now. Great amount raised for @candlelightersyorkshire @mndassoc @younglivesvscancer hats off to a do well organised. P.S. the dog didn't come he just can't leave us alone. #blacktie #charitydinner #007inspired #saturdayvibes."

Helen and husband Richie looked stunning

Helen's picture was a hit with her friends and fans, with Gabby Logan writing: "You both look gorgeous."

"Looking amazing Mrs! (And rich not looking too bad either!)" remarked another, whilst a third added: "What a super smart pair you look x."

Helen announced her pregnancy in September with a gorgeous picture of her two sons, Ernie, six, and Louis, four, touching her belly. "Grateful," she simply captioned the shot.

The presenter confirmed her pregnancy in September

Since then, the star has been candid about her body changing and embracing it. Showing a throwback picture of herself after welcoming Louis, she wrote: "Broken.... so throwing it back to busting out of a dress because I was still feeding Louis. Now busting out of EVERYTHING because I keep forgetting waistbands and being 6 months preggo don't mix. Reminder ladies our bodies change. A LOT. Maybe I won't look like a moonmin forever #grateful #itsachapter #pregnancy."