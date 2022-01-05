Fans convinced they've guessed Jessica Wright's baby's gender after seeing ultrasound The former TOWIE star is expecting her first child

Jessica Wright had fans guessing the gender of her unborn baby after she posted a photo of her ultrasound scan on Instagram. The former TOWIE star, who is expecting her first child with husband William Lee-Kemp, showed off her scan alongside a rabbit muslin and a sweet babygro.

While the baby items were in a neutral grey and blue theme, Jess's fans were convinced she is having a boy come spring.

"It's all getting so real… I have just done a unisex shop on @bambinifashion in their sale & got the cutest designer pieces. Head to my stories to see them. They are doing an additional 20% off of their existing sale, use my code JWN," she wrote.

"Definitely a little boy, congratulations xx," one follower replied, while another wrote: " I think baby boy, congratulations Jess you will be an amazing mum! Xxx." Others also agreed, "This screams boy to me," and "Looks like a boy to me and I've never been wrong yet, congratulations xxx," while many commented on the baby's nub.

"That's a baby boy, clear boy nub," one wrote, while a second posted, "BOY NUB... definitely not a girl." "What a clear as day nub," replied another.

Jess, 36, announced her pregnancy in November, sharing a photo of herself cradling her nude baby bump as she posed side-on. "Beyond grateful for this blessing. Due Spring 2022," she captioned the black-and-white snap.

Fans have guessed Jess is having a boy

She and her husband William tied the knot in Majorca, Spain last September and shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! At the time, the newlywed said: "I felt so much elation, so much happiness I could not stop smiling."

After the wedding was originally postponed from June due to the pandemic, the couple were determined the big day should go ahead just the way they had planned, surrounded by their families and loved ones.

Jess and Will married in Spain in September

"I will never give up on a dream," Jess said. "There were so many times we thought that we might have to go ahead with a smaller wedding due to all the restrictions, but we kept holding on. Someone could well say we are persistent, and I think that is probably now one of my middle names!"

Jess's brother Mark Wright was master of ceremonies while his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, was one of the bridesmaids alongside Jess's younger sister Natalya, and her two other sisters-in-law: Hollie Kane Wright (the wife of Jess's professional footballer brother, Josh) and the groom's sister Holly Lee-Kemp.

