Jessica Wright has had quite the year! The brunette beauty not only got married to William Lee-Kemp in September, but she has just announced she is pregnant with her first child, which is due in Spring 2022. How exciting!

READ: Exclusive: The Wright family talk matching Christmas PJs, festive plans and new baby..

Not only that, but the singer, alongside her dad Mark, mum Carol and sister Natayla, has partnered with Debenhams to showcase the best of Christmas this year. HELLO! sat down with the mother-to-be, who gave us all the post wedding gossip and what she's going to do with her bridal attire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jess Wright and her bridesmaids steal the show at photoshoot ahead of wedding

Married life doesn't feel much different for the Essex-born star. "It’s much the same to be honest! There is definitely a sense of togetherness and more of a team feeling which is lovely. Personally, we’re just so happy we were able to get to this stage in our journey. It's nice for us to have some quiet time together, which is exactly what the holidays are for."

MORE: How Jess Wright's family reacted to her huge princess wedding dress

This is the 36-year-old's first Christmas as a wife, and she's thinking of starting some special traditions. "We have some nice decorations saying Mr & Mrs which is sweet! I’m so lucky to have so many amazing traditions with my family already, so I feel that William will embrace these and become a part of them."

Jessica's wedding dress is at the dry cleaners

And when it comes to her wedding dresses (Jess wore three) she knows exactly what she will do with them. "They are currently with a dry cleaners called Efendid Dry Cleaners, who are making them pristine and then putting them in lovely personalised boxes, so I can store them until I decide to get them out for a try on again or possibly another wear."

Jessica and the Wright family have teamed up with Debenhams this Christmas

READ: Jess Wright's show-stopping Spanish wedding with husband William – best photos

Some brides suffer post-wedding blues, but not Jess. It was actually a relief to have nothing to stress about. We would love, however, to go back and do the day again, it was so magical & everything we’d dreamt of."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.