Jessica Wright finally reveals sparkling wedding ring – just like Kate Middleton's

Jessica Wright and her new husband William Lee-Kemp are expecting their first child, three months after tying the knot in Majorca. But this week was the first time that the reality TV star revealed her stunning diamond-studded wedding ring – and it would certainly get the royal seal of approval.

She delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a close-up photo of her left hand, where her sparkling engagement ring could be seen next to an eternity wedding band with round brilliant-cut diamonds. She revealed it was from The Diamond Store, where similar designs cost in the range of £839 to £1699, depending on the metal.

Eternity bands are popular among celebrity and royal brides, including the Duchess of Cambridge who has been spotted wearing one alongside her iconic sapphire engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana, and her gold wedding band.

Made by London designer Annoushka and set with 0.23 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds, the delicate eternity ring is thought to be the generous gift that Prince William gave his wife following the birth of Prince George.

The reality TV star showed off her diamond engagement and wedding rings

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle was also given a sentimental eternity ring from the Duke of Sussex to mark their first wedding anniversary. The jewel from Lorraine Schwartz is thought to boast the birthstones for Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lilibet on the underside.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured wearing three rings

Jess and William went public with their romance in the summer of 2019 and announced their engagement in early 2020. Sharing their excitement with HELLO!, Jess said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed with this amazing news. I never expected it for a second and he caught me totally off guard. We are so very happy and in love! We are back in a place that is very special to us and now it has been made even better with this news. We are over the moon!"

They said 'I do' in front of friends and family, including Jess' brother Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan, in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September, before hosting their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat.

The couple got married in Majorca in September

The couple shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, and the show-stopping celebration included three wedding dresses, 12 stunning bridesmaids and a magnificent cake.

Recalling the first time he saw Jess in her Milla Nova gown, Will said: "She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

