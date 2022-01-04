Pregnant rapper Eve looks radiant as she shares exciting baby update The star is married to Maximillion Cooper

It's been a long time coming for Eve, who shared a pregnancy update with fans on Monday - and she looks amazing.

The Love is Blind hitmaker is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper and it looks as though their due date is nearly here.

Eve posted a photo on Instagram wearing a skintight, black dress which highlighted her baby bump and she captioned it with a sweet message: "Can't believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person."

In the image, she was gazing adoringly at her tummy and it is clear she can't wait to become a mother.

The couple's due date is in February and they announced their pregnancy in November.

Alongside a photo of her bump, she wrote: "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Eve is so excited to become a mom

She celebrated with a baby shower in October, but only shared photos of it once she had made the pregnancy public.

While it's Eve and Maximillion's first child together, the British entrepreneur has four teenage children, Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15 and Mini, 13.

Eve is a stepmom to Maximillion's four teenage children

He is equally as excited to become a dad again and posted a message on his social media when they announced the big news.

"Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way."

The pair got married in 2014 after four years of dating.

