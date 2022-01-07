Gemma Atkinson reveals heart-wrenching week with daughter Mia The former Strictly star is doing the motherhood-work juggle

As any parent knows, leaving your toddler to go to work pulls at your heartstrings, and former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson is experiencing that very struggle this week.

The actress, who is engaged to Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, has shared her tough time with her 1.7m Instagram followers, revealing how she's only seen her daughter two-year-old Mia for half an hour each day.

Gemma posted a photo of herself cuddling Mia and wrote: "I've only seen Mia this week from 7.30pm to 8pm as I've been out the house for work before she wakes.

"She's used to having me there every morning all morning so the new routine has affected her a little bit. She's way more clingy when I am home and she's also played up at bedtime a little which she never usually does. Our routine is back to normal in February so hopefully her sleep will be."

Gemma's post on Instagram

The new routine must surely be hard for both Gemma and Mia who are used to spending so much time together.

Gemma also told fans how her work week is about to change by sharing news of her new radio slot starting soon, which will mean she's back at home with Mia in the mornings.

The star said: "Instagram Vs the reality of working with Tools again [laughing emojis]. The band's back together! I’ll be on @hitsradiouk hosting the National drive time show 4pm - 7pm with @miketoolan from 24th Jan! Expect the usual [expletive] and giggles."

Gemma with her daughter Mia

Gemma recently opened up about her difficult birth with Mia in a film for Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4. The Hollyoaks star needed to have an emergency C-section when Mia's heart rate dropped suddenly, with Gemma suffering a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

She said: "We went out with the pram and a lady said, 'Oh I believe it [the birth] wasn't a success was it, you know, what happened?' My mum piped up and said, 'It was a huge success, Mia's there, Gemma's here, total success.' Something clicked in me then, my body had done me proud because it had recovered and got me through."

Gemma with her Strictly star fiance Gorka

Gemma also revealed how she's now considering having another baby.

"I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia," she explained. "The first few months of Mia's life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, I'm not going through that again. I've now come of it and I feel I could."

