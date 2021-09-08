Actress Gemma Atkinson's clip of daughter Mia is seriously adorable – watch video The actress is engaged to Strictly's Gorka Marquez

Aw, we just love Gemma Atkinson's latest video of her two-year-old daughter Mia, who she shares with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez.

The actress posted the cute clip on her Instagram Stories and we honestly think little Mia gets more adorable by the day!

WATCH: Mia is so adorable on camera

"Finally doing birthday presents (4 days late)," wrote Gemma on a clip of her fiancé Gorka opening his gifts.

Gorka opens his presents

Mia was on hand to tell us all about it, looking super cool in her yellow T-shirt, pink shorts and silver trainers with hair in pigtails. Sweet Mia is her famous mum's double and has the cutest accent.

Cute Mia celebrates her dad's birthday

Only recently, Gorka hinted that he and Gemma may think about expanding their family soon.

In a fan Q&A session on Instagram Stories, one follower asked the star: "Will you and Gemma have more kids, you're lovely parents." Gorka replied: "We would love to. Both of us have siblings and we would like that Mia has one."

Gorka also addressed another interesting question, that of: "Will you marry Gemma in Bilbao or in the UK. Have you set a date yet?"

Gorka simply answered: "YES! YES! YES! Will marry her anywhere."

A Strictly love story

Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, met on the set of Strictly in 2017 when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day this year and shared a romantic selfie that showed Gemma's sparkling diamond ring. "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she beamed.

