Gemma Atkinson shares the sweetest words for daughter Mia And fiancé Gorka has the best response!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are doting parents to their two-year-old daughter Mia, and on Saturday, Gemma melted hearts with an adorable tribute to her young girl.

READ: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

The mum-of-one had taken Mia to a Wizard of Oz themed playpark, and as Mia stood alongside effigies of the central characters, Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, she shared some sweet words for her young girl. "Heart, brain, courage," the loving mum wrote alongside emojis representing each word. "You definitely have all 3 already Miss Mia!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares the sweetest clip of daughter Mia

Fans were blown away by the special tribute, including the tot's father, Gorka who also had his own beautiful words for his daughter. "Our gorgeous girl!! Is the best," he wrote alongside a string of heart emojis.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson responds to fiancé Gorka Marquez's 'sensual' routines

MORE: Gemma Atkinson stuns fans with surprise family connection

Gorka's Strictly co-star Karen Hauer simply wrote: "Preciosa," while another wrote: "So cute."

A third left a very complimentary comment, as they said: "Bless her little [heart emoji] you and Gorks are so lucky and amazing parents to raise such an adorable little girl."

However, one fan was a little unnerved by the scarecrows that Mia looked to be enthralled by, dubbing them as "absolutely terrifying".

Gemma had some sweet words for her daughter

Although Gemma and Gorka are both talented dancers, Gorka has said that he wouldn't become his young girl's dance teacher.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, Gorka explained: "Don't get me wrong I would teach her, but I wouldn't be her dance teacher, I would rather take her to a good teacher.

"I'd say 'this is a good teacher and you go to this school', but I wouldn't be teaching her. Because I had partners in the past where their [family] teachers were very mean, and everything in the house wasn't family, it was about dance, so I don't want that, she's going to be my daughter, and if she does dance I'll love it."

The doting mum frequently shares photos of her daughter

Although they met on the show in 2017, Gemma was then partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke. The couple got together after the show in 2018.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares the reason behind her breast cancer charity trek

SEE: Gemma Atkinson has fans in tears with adorable video of Gorka Marquez and daughter Mia

The boyfriend and girlfriend achieved another first together when they were paired up for the 2019 Strictly Christmas special and danced a festive jive which aired on Christmas Day. The couple just missed out on lifting the Christmas trophy, however, as former finalist Debbie McGee was crowned the champion along with her pro-partner Kevin Clifton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.